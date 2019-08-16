Aegon N.V. (AEG) Reaches $3.94 After 3.00% Up Move; United Capital Financial Advisers Increased Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Position By $445,605

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) stake by 14.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc acquired 2,435 shares as Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)’s stock declined 3.46%. The United Capital Financial Advisers Llc holds 19,572 shares with $3.60 million value, up from 17,137 last quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $47.59 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.22% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $185.14. About 368,224 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 19/03/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP – ANTICIPATES PRICING AND MARGIN OF ITS SERVICES TO IMPROVE SLIGHTLY IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX 1Q SYMDEKO REV. $34M, EST. $32.5M; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – PER TERMS OF DEAL, CO TO RECEIVE UPFRONT & RESEARCH SUPPORT, ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE RESEARCH, DEVELOPMENT & SALES MILESTONES; 19/03/2018 – Industry Veteran Mike Bernard Joins Vertex Chief Tax Office; 27/04/2018 – A Phase III race. Yes! Vertex’s rapid-fire PhIII program hits a roadblock at the FDA. Will regulators force rival Galapagos to slow down too? $VRTX $GLPG; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Provide Update on FDA Review of Investigational New Drug Application for CTX001 for the Treatmen; 09/04/2018 – VERIFONE SYSTEMS – VERTEX HOLDCO TO BE REQUIRED TO PAY FEE OF $186.6 MLN IF MERGER AGREEMENT IS TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals Initiates Phase 3 Studies of VX-445, Tezacaftor and Ivacaftor as a Triple Combination Regimen for People With Cystic Fibrosis; 09/03/2018 – L3 management meets with bidders for Vertex divest, sources say [19:47 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Pharmaceuticals Adds Shire, Exits Vertex

The stock of Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.55% or $0.135 during the last trading session, reaching $3.935. About 821,895 shares traded. Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) has declined 23.48% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AEG News: 03/04/2018 – Aegon Completes Sale of Aegon Ireland to Athora Holding; 28/03/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5.6 EUROS FROM 5.3 EUROS; 22/03/2018 – AEGON AEGN.AS : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5.8 EUROS FROM 5.6 EUROS; 03/04/2018 – Aegon: Proceeds of Transaction Are Expected to Be About EUR 195 Million; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Sp Svc Rnkg On Aegon USA Realty Advisors LLC; 17/04/2018 – AEGON WILL VOTE IN FAVOR OF RESOLUTION FOLLOW THIS AT SHELL AGM; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1(hyb) Rating To Aegon N.V.’s Usd800 Million Dated Subordinated Notes; 18/05/2018 – Annual Meeting of Shareholders adopts all resolutions; 03/04/2018 – Aegon NV Expects to Book GBP85M Loss From Divestment in 1; 24/05/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS – REDEMPTION OF THESE GRANDFATHERED TIER 1 SECURITIES WILL BE EFFECTIVE ON JULY 23, 2018The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $8.04 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 16 by Barchart.com. We have $4.05 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:AEG worth $241.23 million more.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc stated it has 67,794 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communication The invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Westpac accumulated 69,853 shares. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 341,683 shares. Hwg Holdings LP accumulated 9 shares. Hanseatic Management Ser Incorporated stated it has 298 shares. Destination Wealth invested 0% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). 110 are held by Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Hartford Invest Mgmt owns 0.14% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 27,631 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability Corp (Trc) has 6,247 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Essex Inv Mngmt Communication Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.15% or 42,246 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares owns 6,211 shares. 3.09 million were accumulated by Int Investors. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has 24.43M shares. First Manhattan Company has 925 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Among 8 analysts covering Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has $230 highest and $195 lowest target. $217.33’s average target is 17.39% above currents $185.14 stock price. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had 23 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Monday, February 25. The stock of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Wednesday, March 6. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by H.C. Wainwright. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, May 23. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $23000 target in Thursday, August 1 report. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

Aegon N.V. provides life insurance, pensions, and asset management services. The company has market cap of $8.04 billion. It offers life and protection products, such as traditional and universal life insurance products, as well as employer, endowment, term, and whole life insurance products; and supplemental health, accidental death and dismemberment insurance, critical illness, cancer treatment, credit/disability, income protection, travel, and long-term care insurance products. It has a 3.6 P/E ratio. The firm also provides investment and retirement services and products, such as variable and fixed annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; individual and group pensions sponsored by or obtained through an employer; and mortgages, as well as banking products, including saving deposits.