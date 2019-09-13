Aegon N V (AEG) Holder Northern Trust Cut Position by $448,204; Sandhill Capital Partners Raised F M C (FMC) Holding by $1.91 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 23,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 287,061 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.81 million, up from 263,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $89.96. About 893,876 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Andrew Sandifer Financial Chief, Treasurer; 08/05/2018 – FMC Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Tom Schneberger Oper Chief for New Lithium Materials Company; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.91; 21/04/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE SAYS DIVESTMENT IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE A PRE-TAX BOOK GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 800 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ FMC Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMC); 25/05/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE – WILL IMPLEMENT A SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME; 19/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES: FMC CORP. CLOSURE TO AFFECT 53 JOBS; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees FY Rev $4.05B-$4.25B

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Aegon N V (AEG) by 5.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp sold 112,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.65% . The institutional investor held 2.01 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.97 million, down from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Aegon N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.2. About 1.89M shares traded or 34.57% up from the average. Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) has declined 23.48% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AEG News: 18/05/2018 – Annual Meeting of Shareholders adopts all resolutions; 12/04/2018 – Aegon calls USD 525 million of subordinated notes; 24/05/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS – AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF EUR 200 MLN WILL BE REPAID TOGETHER WITH ANY ACCRUED AND UNPAID INTEREST; 12/04/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS – REDEMPTION OF THESE GRANDFATHERED TIER 2 SECURITIES WILL BE EFFECTIVE MAY 15, 2018; 03/04/2018 – AEGON SAYS NET PROCEEDS OF DEAL EXPECTED ABOUT GBP170M; 03/04/2018 – Aegon: Divestment Expected to Have Immaterial Impact on Underlying Earnings Before Tax Going Forward; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates AEGON’s Subord Callable Notes Due 2048 ‘BBB’; 23/03/2018 – Aegon publishes 2017 Annual Report and Review; 15/03/2018 – Aegon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – AEGON NV AEG.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7.24 FROM $6.97

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $570.29 million and $788.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin (NYSE:ETN) by 70,947 shares to 118,336 shares, valued at $9.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “FMC Corporation’s Mark Douglas and Andrew Sandifer to Speak at Credit Suisse 32nd Annual Basic Materials Conference – PRNewswire” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think FMC (NYSE:FMC) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “FMC Corporation Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call – StreetInsider.com” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “FMC CEO Pierre Brondeau sells shares valued at $10.5M – Philadelphia – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

More notable recent Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AEGON: A Sustainable 6.3% Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AEGON N.V. (AEG) CEO Alex Wynaendts on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aegon focuses on simplification, growth at investor conference – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aegon -7.2% as H1 hit by outflows, fair value losses – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.