Aegon N V (AEG) Holder Goldman Sachs Group Has Upped Stake; Encompass Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Stake in Diamondback Energy (FANG) by $35.97 Million

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Aegon N V (AEG) by 21.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 261,708 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.65% . The institutional investor held 1.47M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04M, up from 1.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Aegon N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.04B market cap company. The stock increased 4.51% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.94. About 1.68 million shares traded or 25.45% up from the average. Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) has declined 23.48% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AEG News: 10/05/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 6.10 FROM EUR 5.60; 03/04/2018 – AEGON SEES BOOK LOSS OF ABOUT GBP85M FROM DIVESTMENT; 24/05/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS – REDEMPTION OF THESE GRANDFATHERED TIER 1 SECURITIES WILL BE EFFECTIVE ON JULY 23, 2018; 04/04/2018 – AEGON SAYS THE TIER 2 SUB DEBT SECS MATURE APRIL 11, 2048; 06/04/2018 – Aegon publishes agenda for 2018 Annual General Meeting; 28/03/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5.6 EUROS FROM 5.3 EUROS; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Aegon’s USD800m Subordinated Tier 2 Notes ‘BBB-‘; 03/04/2018 – Aegon: Divestment Expected to Lead to a Book Loss of About EUR 95 Million to Be Reported in 1H; 12/04/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS – EXERCISES ITS RIGHT TO REDEEM USD 525 MLN 8% NON-CUMULATIVE SUBORDINATED NOTES; 03/04/2018 – AEGON SAYS NET PROCEEDS OF DEAL EXPECTED ABOUT GBP170M

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 34.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc sold 356,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 675,400 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.57M, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $99.15. About 662,525 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 23,223 shares to 168,218 shares, valued at $13.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) by 20,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,566 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (Put) (NYSE:CSX).

More notable recent Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “60 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on March 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AEGON N.V. (AEG) CEO Alex Wynaendts on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is AEGON N.V. (AEG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Aegon N.V. ADR – MarketWatch” published on October 29, 2009 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Aegon NV (AEG) a Suitable Stock for Value Investors Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Diamondback Energy Keeps Growing In A Tough Market – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold On to Fang Holdings (SFUN) Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: FANG, YELP, NVEE – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “We Think Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $306.53M for 13.18 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT) by 232,636 shares to 611,344 shares, valued at $17.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jagged Peak Energy Inc by 2.17 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.88M shares, and has risen its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $399,968 activity. The insider Stice Travis D. bought $399,968.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.02% or 25,343 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 12,900 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 284,930 shares. 2,900 are held by Tributary Ltd Liability Com. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 44,546 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt holds 0.44% or 8,325 shares. Voloridge Management Lc reported 15,297 shares. Hartford Investment Management, Connecticut-based fund reported 16,524 shares. Mackay Shields Lc owns 22,156 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Waratah Capital Advisors owns 1.33% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 124,076 shares. The Texas-based Fruth Investment Management has invested 0.1% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Williams Jones And Ltd Com reported 55,481 shares. First Republic Invest Management has invested 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Moreover, Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Castleark Ltd Company accumulated 66,099 shares.