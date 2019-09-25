Aegon N.V. (AEG) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Life Insurance company, Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aegon N.V. has 8% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 51.09% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Aegon N.V. has 10.1% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 7.92% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Aegon N.V. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aegon N.V. 0.00% 2.70% 0.20% Industry Average 8.60% 32.00% 0.89%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Aegon N.V. and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Aegon N.V. N/A 5 14.34 Industry Average 1.18B 13.73B 14.59

Aegon N.V. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Aegon N.V. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aegon N.V. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.17 1.00 2.08

As a group, Life Insurance companies have a potential upside of 37.55%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aegon N.V. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aegon N.V. -3.34% -3.15% -4.65% -6.11% -23.48% 5.81% Industry Average 2.66% 8.46% 5.67% 10.45% 19.06% 19.59%

For the past year Aegon N.V. has weaker performance than Aegon N.V.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

Aegon N.V. has a beta of 1.23 and its 23.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Aegon N.V.’s peers are 13.95% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.14 beta.

Dividends

Aegon N.V. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Aegon N.V.’s peers beat Aegon N.V. on 6 of the 5 factors.