Aegon N.V. (AEG) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Life Insurance company, Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Aegon N.V. has 8% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 51.09% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Aegon N.V. has 10.1% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 7.92% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
Table 1 has Aegon N.V. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aegon N.V.
|0.00%
|2.70%
|0.20%
|Industry Average
|8.60%
|32.00%
|0.89%
Valuation & Earnings
In next table we are contrasting Aegon N.V. and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aegon N.V.
|N/A
|5
|14.34
|Industry Average
|1.18B
|13.73B
|14.59
Aegon N.V. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Aegon N.V. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aegon N.V.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.17
|1.00
|2.08
As a group, Life Insurance companies have a potential upside of 37.55%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aegon N.V. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aegon N.V.
|-3.34%
|-3.15%
|-4.65%
|-6.11%
|-23.48%
|5.81%
|Industry Average
|2.66%
|8.46%
|5.67%
|10.45%
|19.06%
|19.59%
For the past year Aegon N.V. has weaker performance than Aegon N.V.’s peers.
Risk and Volatility
Aegon N.V. has a beta of 1.23 and its 23.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Aegon N.V.’s peers are 13.95% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.14 beta.
Dividends
Aegon N.V. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Aegon N.V.’s peers beat Aegon N.V. on 6 of the 5 factors.
