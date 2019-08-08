Aegon N.V. (AEG) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Life Insurance companies, competing one another.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
8% of Aegon N.V.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.09% of all Life Insurance’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Aegon N.V. has 10.1% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 7.92% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
On first table we have Aegon N.V. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aegon N.V.
|0.00%
|2.70%
|0.20%
|Industry Average
|8.60%
|32.00%
|0.89%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares Aegon N.V. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aegon N.V.
|N/A
|5
|14.34
|Industry Average
|1.18B
|13.73B
|14.59
Aegon N.V. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Aegon N.V. is more affordable than its competitors.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Aegon N.V. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aegon N.V.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.33
|1.00
|2.04
The potential upside of the competitors is 53.94%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aegon N.V. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aegon N.V.
|-3.34%
|-3.15%
|-4.65%
|-6.11%
|-23.48%
|5.81%
|Industry Average
|2.66%
|8.46%
|5.67%
|10.45%
|19.06%
|19.59%
For the past year Aegon N.V. has weaker performance than Aegon N.V.’s peers.
Volatility and Risk
Aegon N.V. is 23.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.23. Competitively, Aegon N.V.’s peers’ beta is 1.14 which is 13.95% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Aegon N.V. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Aegon N.V.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.
