Aegon N.V. (AEG) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Life Insurance companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8% of Aegon N.V.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.09% of all Life Insurance’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Aegon N.V. has 10.1% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 7.92% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Aegon N.V. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aegon N.V. 0.00% 2.70% 0.20% Industry Average 8.60% 32.00% 0.89%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Aegon N.V. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Aegon N.V. N/A 5 14.34 Industry Average 1.18B 13.73B 14.59

Aegon N.V. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Aegon N.V. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Aegon N.V. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aegon N.V. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.00 2.04

The potential upside of the competitors is 53.94%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aegon N.V. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aegon N.V. -3.34% -3.15% -4.65% -6.11% -23.48% 5.81% Industry Average 2.66% 8.46% 5.67% 10.45% 19.06% 19.59%

For the past year Aegon N.V. has weaker performance than Aegon N.V.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

Aegon N.V. is 23.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.23. Competitively, Aegon N.V.’s peers’ beta is 1.14 which is 13.95% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Aegon N.V. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Aegon N.V.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.