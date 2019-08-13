Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.21 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 20 62.38 N/A -2.94 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Liquidity

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.7 and 10.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is $14, with potential upside of 79.95%. Competitively Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $24, with potential upside of 19.34%. The information presented earlier suggests that Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Voyager Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.8% and 75.6%. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 11.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15%

For the past year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.