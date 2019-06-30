Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE)’s Financial Results Comparing With uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)

We are contrasting Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 8 83.10 N/A -2.21 0.00 uniQure N.V. 52 330.04 N/A -2.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. are 10.7 and 10.7 respectively. Its competitor uniQure N.V.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 and its Quick Ratio is 9.5. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than uniQure N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 8 3.00

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 104.38% and an $14 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of uniQure N.V. is $81, which is potential 3.65% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than uniQure N.V.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.4% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 73.8% of uniQure N.V. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% are uniQure N.V.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. -0.58% -5.79% -13.54% -24.95% -33.5% -8.81% uniQure N.V. -0.41% 2.94% 58.22% 127.49% 81.88% 103.02%

For the past year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has -8.81% weaker performance while uniQure N.V. has 103.02% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors uniQure N.V. beats Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.