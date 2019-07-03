Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE)’s Financial Results Comparing With ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 8 81.40 N/A -2.21 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.24 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. are 10.7 and 10.7 respectively. Its competitor ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s Current Ratio is 10.1 and its Quick Ratio is 10.1. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has a 108.64% upside potential and an average target price of $14. On the other hand, ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s potential upside is 119.54% and its consensus target price is $20. The information presented earlier suggests that ProQR Therapeutics N.V. looks more robust than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.4% and 81%. 1% are Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s shares.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. -0.58% -5.79% -13.54% -24.95% -33.5% -8.81% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.36% -14.69% -25.37% -41.88% 148.93% -29.72%

For the past year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

On 5 of the 8 factors ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.