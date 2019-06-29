Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 8 83.10 N/A -2.21 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.56 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -65.5%

Liquidity

10.7 and 10.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. Its rival Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$14 is Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 104.38%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.4% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares and 35.2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares. 1% are Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.1% of Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. -0.58% -5.79% -13.54% -24.95% -33.5% -8.81% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -18.22% -50% -48.84% -47.74% -61.47% 37.5%

For the past year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has -8.81% weaker performance while Novus Therapeutics Inc. has 37.5% stronger performance.

Summary

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.