Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 8 81.40 N/A -2.21 0.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.55 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -48.1%

Liquidity

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.7 and a Quick Ratio of 10.7. Competitively, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and has 5.1 Quick Ratio. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is $14, with potential upside of 108.64%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.4% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares and 57.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 1% are Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.09% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. -0.58% -5.79% -13.54% -24.95% -33.5% -8.81% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.53% 1.71% -0.67% 37.01% -32.27% 54.4%

For the past year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. beats Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.