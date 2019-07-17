Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE)’s Financial Results Comparing With MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 8 83.46 N/A -2.21 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 18 1187.43 N/A -3.15 0.00

Demonstrates Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -150.6% -91.4%

Liquidity

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.7 while its Quick Ratio is 10.7. On the competitive side is, MeiraGTx Holdings plc which has a 4.8 Current Ratio and a 4.8 Quick Ratio. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 0 0.00

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $14, and a 103.49% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.4% and 26.5%. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. Competitively, MeiraGTx Holdings plc has 19.39% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. -0.58% -5.79% -13.54% -24.95% -33.5% -8.81% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20.04% 12.68% 74.82% 71.85% 0% 130.5%

For the past year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has -8.81% weaker performance while MeiraGTx Holdings plc has 130.5% stronger performance.

Summary

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. beats MeiraGTx Holdings plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.