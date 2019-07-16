Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 8 82.25 N/A -2.21 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 13.42 N/A -0.95 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is 10.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.7. The Current Ratio of rival Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $14, while its potential upside is 106.49%. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16.67 average price target and a 180.64% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.4% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 1% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. -0.58% -5.79% -13.54% -24.95% -33.5% -8.81% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.14% 8.94% 26.17% -28.93% -31.93% -2.71%

For the past year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.