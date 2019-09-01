Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV)

Both Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.21 0.00 Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 14.87 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kitov Pharma Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $14, and a 79.49% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 78.8% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 20.28% of Kitov Pharma Ltd are owned by institutional investors. About 1.2% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.92% -9.65% -18.3% -31.91% -55.78% 29.98%

For the past year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Kitov Pharma Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Kitov Pharma Ltd beats Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.