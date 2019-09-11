Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA)

As Biotechnology companies, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.21 0.00 Kamada Ltd. 6 1.77 N/A 0.64 8.80

Table 1 demonstrates Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Kamada Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Kamada Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8% Kamada Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Kamada Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kamada Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 61.48% at a $14 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Kamada Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 78.8% and 25.39% respectively. Insiders held 1.2% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Kamada Ltd. has 27.75% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63% Kamada Ltd. -2.07% 2.9% -2.74% 8.41% -0.53% 13.4%

For the past year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Kamada Ltd.

Summary

Kamada Ltd. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets specialty plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The companyÂ’s respiratory products include Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital AAT deficiency (AATD); Bramitob to manage chronic pulmonary infection; and FOSTER for the treatment of asthma. Its immunoglobulin products comprise KamRAB for prophylaxis against rabies disease; KamRho (D) IM to treat prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KamRho(D)IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; snake bite antiserum to treat snake bites by the vipera palaestinae and echis coloratus; IVIG 5% for the treatment of various immunodeficiency-related conditions; Varitect, a varicella zoster immunoglobulin; Zutectra, a hepatitis B immunoglobulin; Hepatect CP, a hepatitis B immunoglobulin; and Megalotect, a CMV immunoglobulin. The company also provides critical care products, such as Heparin sodium injection to treat thrombo-embolic disorders; and Albumin for maintenance of blood plasma. In addition, it offers other products, including Heparin Lock Flush to maintain patency of indwelling IV catheter; Kamacaine 0.5% used as anesthesia for surgery, diagnostic, therapeutic, and obstetrical procedures, as well as spinal anesthesia for surgery; Human Transferrin for diagnostic assays and cell cultures; and coagulation factors comprising Factor VIII and Factor IX. Further, the company develops various inhaled formulations of AAT to treat AATD, cystic fibrosis, bronchiectasis, type-1 diabetes, graft-versus-host diseases, and transplantations. Kamada Ltd. has strategic partnerships with Baxter International Inc.; Chiesi Farmaceutici; PARI GmbH; and Kedrion S.p.A. The company markets its products through strategic partners in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. Kamada Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.