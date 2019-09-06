Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.21 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 22 459.27 N/A -1.88 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4%

Liquidity

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.7 while its Quick Ratio is 10.7. On the competitive side is, Homology Medicines Inc. which has a 10.8 Current Ratio and a 10.8 Quick Ratio. Homology Medicines Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 74.78% at a $14 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 78.8% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 81.8% of Homology Medicines Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of Homology Medicines Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63% Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48%

For the past year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Homology Medicines Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Homology Medicines Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.