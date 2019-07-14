Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 8 81.16 N/A -2.21 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -353.2% -70.6%

Liquidity

10.7 and 10.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. Its rival Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$14 is Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 109.27%. Genocea Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.88 consensus target price and a 9.92% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.4% and 52.1%. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. -0.58% -5.79% -13.54% -24.95% -33.5% -8.81% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.56% 2.55% 31.64% 6.47% -25.54% 152.44%

For the past year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has -8.81% weaker performance while Genocea Biosciences Inc. has 152.44% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. beats Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.