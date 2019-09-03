Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.21 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8% Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5%

Liquidity

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.7 while its Quick Ratio is 10.7. On the competitive side is, Forty Seven Inc. which has a 8.1 Current Ratio and a 8.1 Quick Ratio. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Forty Seven Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Forty Seven Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has a 79.49% upside potential and an average price target of $14.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.8% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 54.7% of Forty Seven Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.6% of Forty Seven Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63% Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38%

For the past year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Forty Seven Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. beats Forty Seven Inc.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.