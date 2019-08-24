Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Both Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.21 0.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 24 46.52 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8% Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is 10.7 while its Current Ratio is 10.7. Meanwhile, Editas Medicine Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Editas Medicine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $14, and a 88.93% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.8% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares and 78.9% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.2% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.98% of Editas Medicine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63% Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99%

For the past year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Editas Medicine Inc.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.