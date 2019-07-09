Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 8 78.61 N/A -2.21 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 33.22 N/A -2.66 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is 10.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.7. The Current Ratio of rival Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.3. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has a 116.05% upside potential and an average target price of $14.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.4% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares and 41.7% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 49.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. -0.58% -5.79% -13.54% -24.95% -33.5% -8.81% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14.96% 36.13% 49.16% -31.73% -56.16% 52.11%

For the past year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. beats Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.