Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE)’s Financial Results Comparing With DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)

As Biotechnology companies, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 8 77.41 N/A -2.21 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.99 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 628% -144.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is 10.7 while its Current Ratio is 10.7. Meanwhile, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has a 118.07% upside potential and a consensus price target of $14.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.4% and 8.1% respectively. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. Competitively, 0.9% are DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. -0.58% -5.79% -13.54% -24.95% -33.5% -8.81% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. -33.83% -36.4% -42.7% -61.65% -76.98% -35.36%

For the past year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. was less bearish than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.