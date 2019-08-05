Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Both Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 8 105.79 N/A -2.21 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 33.93 N/A -3.40 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7%

Liquidity

10.7 and 10.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. Its rival Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 60.55% for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. with average target price of $14. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $50 average target price and a 125.02% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.8% and 60.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29%

For the past year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.