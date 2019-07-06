Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE)’s Financial Results Comparing With CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 8 79.82 N/A -2.21 0.00 CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 5 3.22 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and CollPlant Holdings Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8% CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and CollPlant Holdings Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 112.77% and an $14 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.4% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares and 23.69% of CollPlant Holdings Ltd. shares. 1% are Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 19.13% of CollPlant Holdings Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. -0.58% -5.79% -13.54% -24.95% -33.5% -8.81% CollPlant Holdings Ltd. -0.97% -11.92% -14% -7.78% -42.05% 21.43%

For the past year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has -8.81% weaker performance while CollPlant Holdings Ltd. has 21.43% stronger performance.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.