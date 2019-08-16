Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE)’s Financial Results Comparing With BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.21 0.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. are 10.7 and 10.7 respectively. Its competitor BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.8 and its Quick Ratio is 10.8. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$14 is Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 79.72%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 78.8% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% are Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53%

For the past year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.