Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

As Biotechnology businesses, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 8 108.45 N/A -2.21 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 0.95 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -279.6% -41.4%

Liquidity

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.7 while its Quick Ratio is 10.7. On the competitive side is, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc which has a 3.3 Current Ratio and a 3.1 Quick Ratio. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00

$14 is Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 56.60%. Meanwhile, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s consensus price target is $6, while its potential upside is 173.97%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is looking more favorable than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.8% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 53% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors. About 1.2% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.9% are Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47%

For the past year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has 19.63% stronger performance while Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has -10.47% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. beats Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.