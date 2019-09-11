Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.21 0.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -0.59 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8% Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5%

Liquidity

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.7 and 10.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Array BioPharma Inc. are 5.7 and 5.6 respectively. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Array BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 2 2.40

The upside potential is 65.29% for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. with average target price of $14. Meanwhile, Array BioPharma Inc.’s average target price is $39.2, while its potential downside is -18.08%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Array BioPharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.8% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Array BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Array BioPharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63% Array BioPharma Inc. 2.59% 3.53% 107.05% 167.77% 192.84% 235.79%

For the past year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Array BioPharma Inc.

Summary

Array BioPharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.