Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)

Both Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 8 81.16 N/A -2.21 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 18 1756.72 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is 10.7 while its Current Ratio is 10.7. Meanwhile, Aptorum Group Limited has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $14, and a 109.27% upside potential. Competitively Aptorum Group Limited has a consensus price target of $22, with potential downside of -5.17%. The results provided earlier shows that Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Aptorum Group Limited, based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.4% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Aptorum Group Limited has 29.39% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. -0.58% -5.79% -13.54% -24.95% -33.5% -8.81% Aptorum Group Limited 3.87% 65.49% 46.93% 0% 0% 44.99%

For the past year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Aptorum Group Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.