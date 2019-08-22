Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.21 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 127.43 N/A -5.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8% Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. are 10.7 and 10.7 respectively. Its competitor Albireo Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.5 and its Quick Ratio is 15.5. Albireo Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$14 is Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 71.57%. Albireo Pharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $62 average price target and a 134.85% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Albireo Pharma Inc. looks more robust than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.8% and 79.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63% Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54%

For the past year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Albireo Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Albireo Pharma Inc. beats Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.