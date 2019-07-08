Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 8 78.61 N/A -2.21 0.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 27 9.91 N/A -1.88 0.00

Demonstrates Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -50.3%

Liquidity

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.7 and 10.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Akcea Therapeutics Inc. are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$14 is Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 116.05%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.4% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 25.6% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 75.7% are Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. -0.58% -5.79% -13.54% -24.95% -33.5% -8.81% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -13.32% -23.67% -17.97% -14.75% -3.55% -27.9%

For the past year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.