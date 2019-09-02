Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.21 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is 10.7 while its Current Ratio is 10.7. Meanwhile, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has a Current Ratio of 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00

$14 is Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 79.49%. Meanwhile, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s average price target is $27.33, while its potential upside is 207.08%. The information presented earlier suggests that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp looks more robust than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.8% and 14.8%. 1.2% are Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04%

For the past year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.