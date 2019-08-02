Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 8 109.18 N/A -2.21 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 48 87.94 N/A -2.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8% MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is 10.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.7. The Current Ratio of rival MyoKardia Inc. is 18 and its Quick Ratio is has 18. MyoKardia Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and MyoKardia Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 55.56% for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $14. Competitively MyoKardia Inc. has an average price target of $85, with potential upside of 57.76%. The data provided earlier shows that MyoKardia Inc. appears more favorable than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and MyoKardia Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.8% and 82.09% respectively. Insiders held 1.2% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are MyoKardia Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63% MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4%

For the past year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. was more bullish than MyoKardia Inc.

Summary

MyoKardia Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.