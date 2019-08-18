Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.21 0.00 Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -190.9% -80.5%

Liquidity

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.7 and a Quick Ratio of 10.7. Competitively, Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.8 Quick Ratio. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is $14, with potential upside of 77.22%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.8% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 40% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.26% of Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 17.1% 29.89% 32.94% 3.91% -69.79% 13%

For the past year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. beats Leap Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.