Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) Contrasting side by side

Both Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.21 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 18.05 N/A -6.84 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is 10.7 while its Current Ratio is 10.7. Meanwhile, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a Current Ratio of 8.7 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 57.84% for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $14. Competitively La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a consensus price target of $20, with potential upside of 81.98%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is looking more favorable than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.8% and 88.8%. About 1.2% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has 5.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35%

For the past year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company had bearish trend.

Summary

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.