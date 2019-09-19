Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Contrasting side by side

Since Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.21 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. are 10.7 and 10.7. Competitively, Kura Oncology Inc. has 13.8 and 13.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kura Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 61.48% at a $14 average price target. On the other hand, Kura Oncology Inc.’s potential upside is 32.45% and its average price target is $22. The data provided earlier shows that Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Kura Oncology Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.8% and 70.8%. Insiders owned 1.2% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Kura Oncology Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63% Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18%

For the past year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Kura Oncology Inc.

Summary

Kura Oncology Inc. beats Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.