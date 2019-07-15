Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Biotechnology company, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has 67.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has 1% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.60% -59.80% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 8 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.69 2.84

With average target price of $14, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has a potential upside of 109.27%. The competitors have a potential upside of 133.00%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. make equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. -0.58% -5.79% -13.54% -24.95% -33.5% -8.81% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has -8.81% weaker performance while Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s peers have 47.25% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. are 10.7 and 10.7. Competitively, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s competitors have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.