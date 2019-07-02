Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.4% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.60% -59.80% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 8 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.84 2.73 2.84

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $14, suggesting a potential upside of 110.21%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 131.26%. Based on the results shown earlier, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers, analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. -0.58% -5.79% -13.54% -24.95% -33.5% -8.81% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has -8.81% weaker performance while Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s competitors have 47.25% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. are 10.7 and 10.7. Competitively, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s peers have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.