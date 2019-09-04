Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.21 0.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 17.34 N/A -1.96 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4%

The Current Ratio of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is 10.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.7. The Current Ratio of rival Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is 7.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.7. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

The Ratings and Recommendations for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $14, while its potential upside is 81.58%.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.8% and 82.8%. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6%

For the past year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. beats Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.