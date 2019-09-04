Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Comparing side by side

Both Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.21 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8% INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8%

Liquidity

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.7 and a Quick Ratio of 10.7. Competitively, INmune Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 and has 9.1 Quick Ratio. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than INmune Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and INmune Bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$14 is Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 83.25%. Meanwhile, INmune Bio Inc.’s consensus price target is $11.5, while its potential upside is 97.93%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, INmune Bio Inc. is looking more favorable than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and INmune Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.8% and 7.2% respectively. Insiders owned 1.2% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, INmune Bio Inc. has 67.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63% INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27%

For the past year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than INmune Bio Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors INmune Bio Inc. beats Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.