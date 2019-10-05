Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 16.95M -2.21 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 50 -0.33 52.57M -3.41 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 210,820,895.52% -66.6% -59.8% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 105,140,000.00% -34.5% -31.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. are 10.7 and 10.7 respectively. Its competitor Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.5 and its Quick Ratio is 14.5. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 78.8% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% are Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5%

For the past year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.