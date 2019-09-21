Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) Comparison side by side

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.21 0.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is 10.7 while its Current Ratio is 10.7. Meanwhile, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14 while its Quick Ratio is 14. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has a 61.66% upside potential and an average target price of $14.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.8% and 51.6% respectively. About 1.2% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65%

For the past year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.