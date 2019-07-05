Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 8 81.15 N/A -2.21 0.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 4 75.18 N/A -1.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8% Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.7 and a Quick Ratio of 10.7. Competitively, Entera Bio Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 7 and has 7 Quick Ratio. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Entera Bio Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 112.77% for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $14.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.4% and 14.7%. About 1% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. -0.58% -5.79% -13.54% -24.95% -33.5% -8.81% Entera Bio Ltd. -0.47% -4.02% -3.56% -28.27% 0% 32.16%

For the past year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Entera Bio Ltd. had bullish trend.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.