Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) Contrasting side by side

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.21 0.00 Dermira Inc. 10 5.86 N/A -5.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Dermira Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Dermira Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8% Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3%

Liquidity

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.7 while its Quick Ratio is 10.7. On the competitive side is, Dermira Inc. which has a 7.1 Current Ratio and a 6.9 Quick Ratio. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dermira Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Dermira Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Dermira Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

The upside potential is 79.49% for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. with average target price of $14. Competitively Dermira Inc. has an average target price of $18.71, with potential upside of 133.58%. Based on the results given earlier, Dermira Inc. is looking more favorable than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.8% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares and 80.11% of Dermira Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.2% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.6% are Dermira Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63% Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53%

For the past year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Dermira Inc.

Summary

Dermira Inc. beats Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.