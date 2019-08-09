Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Comparing side by side

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.21 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 35.32 N/A -3.40 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is 10.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.7. The Current Ratio of rival Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.6. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$14 is Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 76.32%. On the other hand, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 116.26% and its average target price is $50. Based on the data shown earlier, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.8% and 60.9%. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29%

For the past year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.