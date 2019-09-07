Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.21 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 5.31 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1%

Liquidity

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.7 and a Quick Ratio of 10.7. Competitively, Avid Bioservices Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 74.78% at a $14 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Avid Bioservices Inc. is $10, which is potential 84.16% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Avid Bioservices Inc. seems more appealing than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.8% and 49% respectively. About 1.2% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 11.62% are Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63% Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05%

For the past year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.