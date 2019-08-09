Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Contrasting side by side

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.21 0.00 Altimmune Inc. 3 3.26 N/A -15.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Altimmune Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Altimmune Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8% Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71%

Liquidity

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.7 while its Quick Ratio is 10.7. On the competitive side is, Altimmune Inc. which has a 13.4 Current Ratio and a 13.4 Quick Ratio. Altimmune Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Altimmune Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 78.80% and an $14 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.8% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares and 9.4% of Altimmune Inc. shares. 1.2% are Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 14.29% of Altimmune Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63% Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5%

For the past year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Altimmune Inc.

Summary

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. beats Altimmune Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.