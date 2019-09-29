Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) Contrasting side by side

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 16.95M -2.21 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 -0.20 70.43M -4.78 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 209,777,227.72% -66.6% -59.8% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 586,427,976.69% -193.2% -67.2%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 5 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is $18.9, which is potential 0.64% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.8% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27%

For the past year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has 19.63% stronger performance while Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has -1.27% weaker performance.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.