Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.21 0.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 25 9.09 N/A -1.88 0.00

Demonstrates Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.6% -42.3%

Liquidity

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.7 and a Quick Ratio of 10.7. Competitively, Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and has 6.6 Quick Ratio. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 77.22% and an $14 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.8% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares and 25.5% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. shares. 1.2% are Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 75.7% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23%

For the past year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Akcea Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.