Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (AGLE) Analysts See $-0.50 EPS; First Industrial Realty Trust Has 1.18 Sentiment

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (FR) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.05, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 109 investment professionals started new and increased holdings, while 92 sold and trimmed positions in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 115.65 million shares, up from 114.24 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding First Industrial Realty Trust Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 75 Increased: 72 New Position: 37.

Analysts expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) to report $-0.50 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 8.70% from last quarter’s $-0.46 EPS. After having $-0.59 EPS previously, Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see -15.25% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $6.58. About 24,702 shares traded. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) has declined 33.50% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical AGLE News: 26/03/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics to Present Pegzilarginase Phase 1 Dose Escalation Data in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors at 2018 AACR Annual Meeting; 26/03/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Appoints Dr. lvana Magovčević-Liebisch to Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics to Present Adult Repeat Dose Data at 2018 Annual Meeting of The Society for lnherited Metabolic Disorders; 08/03/2018 – AEGLEA BIO THERAPEUTICS – DOSING OF FIRST UVEAL AND CUTANEOUS MELANOMA PATIENTS WITH PEGZILARGINASE IN OPEN-LABEL PHASE 1 COHORT EXPANSIONS; 08/05/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Presenting at Conference May 21; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 13/03/2018 – AEGLEA BIO – AS OF DEC 31, 2017, HAD AVAILABLE CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES OF $50.3 MLN; 08/05/2018 – AEGLEA BIO THERAPEUTICS INC – CO BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT CAPITAL RESOURCES TO FUND ANTICIPATED OPERATIONS THROUGH THE MIDDLE OF 2020; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Expects to Report Topline Safety and Clinical Activity Data From Both Trials in 4Q

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company has market cap of $188.67 million. The Company’s human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. It currently has negative earnings. The company's lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc holds 4.42% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. for 859,000 shares. Force Capital Management Llc owns 32,269 shares or 2.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Third Avenue Management Llc has 2.41% invested in the company for 908,608 shares. The Maryland-based Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc has invested 1.85% in the stock. Eii Capital Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 62,940 shares.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.73 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 31.23 P/E ratio. It makes investments in industrial properties.