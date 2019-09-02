Aegion (AEGN) Stake Held by Bank Of America Corp; Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holder Chilton Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $308,176 as Stock Price Rose

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 2,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 142,255 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.78M, down from 145,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $119.35. About 1.15M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500.

Bank Of America Corp increased its stake in Aegion Corp (AEGN) by 37.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp bought 70,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% . The institutional investor held 259,325 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56 million, up from 189,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Aegion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $600.85M market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.74. About 58,084 shares traded. Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) has declined 21.95% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AEGN News: 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp 1Q Rev $325.2M; 18/04/2018 – AEGION NAMES DAVID MORRIS AS CFO; 18/04/2018 – AEGION CORP AEGN.O – APPOINTMENT OF DAVID F. MORRIS AS ITS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 17, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corporation Announces Management Transitions; 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corp Names David Morris EVP and CFO; 14/05/2018 – Aegion Corp Names Mark A. Menghini as General Counsel and Secretary; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp Reaffirms Outlook for Adjusted EPS Growth of More Than 30 % in 2018; 18/04/2018 – AEGION SAYS CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER MICHAEL WHITE RESIGNED; 18/04/2018 – AEGION NAMES MARK MENGHINI AS INTERIM GENERAL COUNSEL; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 157,653 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Group Inc Incorporated reported 36 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New Jersey-based Mercer Capital Advisers Inc has invested 0.49% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Cwm Limited Liability Company accumulated 58,342 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 22,050 were accumulated by Spectrum Mgmt Gru. Pitcairn Co holds 0.11% or 9,498 shares. First Interstate Bancorp stated it has 1,560 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cibc Comml Bank Usa invested in 3,574 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 7,433 are owned by Oak Ridge Invs Lc. Telos Management Inc holds 0.52% or 15,968 shares. Psagot Inv House Ltd has 11,500 shares. 18,737 were reported by Mackenzie Fincl. Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser owns 27,101 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Rothschild & Company Asset Us Inc holds 841,909 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. 3,366 were accumulated by Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.37 million for 25.95 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in John Hancock Etf Trust by 9,864 shares to 97,588 shares, valued at $3.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 35,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,769 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold AEGN shares while 41 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 29.81 million shares or 1.64% less from 30.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 3,912 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street Corporation has 0% invested in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Parkside Bancshares owns 0.01% invested in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) for 1,262 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.38% or 544,132 shares in its portfolio. Bluestein R H accumulated 12,000 shares. Laurion Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 12,386 shares. Us Comml Bank De owns 0% invested in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) for 5,042 shares. Captrust Fin Advisors has 600 shares. Gabelli Funds stated it has 30,000 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Grp Inc reported 796 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gru has 0% invested in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Tudor Inv Et Al holds 12,124 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.01% in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Ameriprise Fincl Inc accumulated 263,429 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN).

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $643.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (Put) (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 1.27 million shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $11.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 48,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 296,407 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust.