Aegion (AEGN) Market Valuation Declined While Boston Partners Lifted Stake by $474,453; Coca (KO) Holder Putnam Investments Has Lifted Holding by $6.38 Million

Boston Partners increased its stake in Aegion Corp (AEGN) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 27,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.41M, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Aegion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $598.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $19.39. About 125,995 shares traded or 4.93% up from the average. Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) has declined 21.95% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AEGN News: 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corp Says Michael White to Resign as SVP, Controller and Acctg Chief; 18/04/2018 – AEGION NAMES MARK MENGHINI AS INTERIM GENERAL COUNSEL; 18/04/2018 – AEGION SAYS CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER MICHAEL WHITE RESIGNED; 02/05/2018 – AEGION REAFFIRMS ADJ. EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp Reaffirms Outlook for Adjusted EPS Growth of More Than 30 % in 2018; 18/04/2018 – AEGION NAMES DAVID MORRIS AS CFO; 26/04/2018 – Aegion Shareholders Elect Nine Directors; 18/04/2018 – AEGION CORP AEGN.O – APPOINTMENT OF DAVID F. MORRIS AS ITS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 17, 2018; 30/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Fred’s, Statoil, Aegion

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 138,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 3.22 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150.95 million, up from 3.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.23. About 9.09M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Delivered 4.5% FX-neutral Rev Growth in 1Q; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY UNIT CASE VOLUME GREW 3 PCT; 26/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Latin America Unit Case Volume Up 1%; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW: COCA-COLA CO. TO BUY NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BUSINESS; 20/03/2018 – Fox 35 News: BREAKING: Police are investigating a bomb threat which led to the evacuation of the World of Coca-Cola in downtown; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil’s to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 30/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co’s Africa distributor to invest $100 mln in Kenya over next 5 years

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Archrock Inc by 70,453 shares to 236,569 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 263,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.25M shares, and cut its stake in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV).

More notable recent Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Aegion Corporation Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Quanex (NX) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Aegion Corporation Announces Brian Groody as President of Corrosion Protection Platform – GlobeNewswire” published on January 29, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Reasons to Dump Aegion Corporation (AEGN) Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 06, 2017.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold AEGN shares while 41 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 29.81 million shares or 1.64% less from 30.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cooper Creek Partners Mngmt Limited reported 56,619 shares. Citigroup accumulated 27,690 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal General Grp Pcl has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Jpmorgan Chase & Communications holds 24,762 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited invested 0% in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.01% in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) or 71,500 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability, a Texas-based fund reported 58,999 shares. 5,042 are owned by Us Comml Bank De. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,817 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Na has 216 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited accumulated 19,477 shares. Foundry Prtn Ltd holds 0.38% or 544,132 shares. 2,830 are owned by Ameritas Invest Ptnrs. First Wilshire Secs Mgmt reported 332,377 shares. New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Professionals has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 20,200 are owned by Blume Mngmt. 374,103 are owned by Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Highlander Cap Mngmt Limited Com invested in 0.91% or 31,479 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 7,137 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Company reported 210,420 shares. Allstate Corporation owns 0.4% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 318,568 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp invested in 12,064 shares. Westpac holds 386,895 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Financial has 358,948 shares. Joel Isaacson And Company Lc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Jarislowsky Fraser holds 0.07% or 231,017 shares in its portfolio. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 11,423 shares. Butensky Cohen Financial Security invested in 54,164 shares.