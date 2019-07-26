Aegion (AEGN) Holder Foundry Partners Has Lifted Its Position; Parsec Financial Management Has Trimmed Its Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Stake by $5.28 Million

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 52.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 50,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,539 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74M, down from 96,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $114.46. About 2.71M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price

Foundry Partners Llc increased its stake in Aegion Corp (AEGN) by 19.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc bought 86,943 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 544,132 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56 million, up from 457,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Aegion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $581.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.55. About 19,186 shares traded. Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) has declined 36.67% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.10% the S&P500. Some Historical AEGN News: 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corp Names Kenneth Young Interim Controller and Acctg Chief; 18/04/2018 – AEGION SAYS CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER MICHAEL WHITE RESIGNED; 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corporation Announces Management Transitions; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 02/05/2018 – AEGION REAFFIRMS ADJ. EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 18/04/2018 – AEGION NAMES MARK MENGHINI AS INTERIM GENERAL COUNSEL; 14/05/2018 – Aegion Corp Names Mark A. Menghini as General Counsel and Secretary; 02/05/2018 – AEGION 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Aegion Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEGN); 08/03/2018 Aegion Corporation Projects Receive Top Industry Honors for Second Consecutive Year

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.00 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability holds 59,814 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Kidder Stephen W has invested 3.18% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 212,038 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Com. 110 are held by Tanaka Inc. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 31.08M shares or 0.5% of the stock. Highlander Cap Mngmt holds 0.83% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 12,857 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 7.51M shares. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd has 120,274 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Cohen Cap Mgmt accumulated 71,804 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 1.35% or 5.24M shares in its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 1.4% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Company Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.2% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Washington Trust Retail Bank has invested 1.58% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Smith Moore And has invested 0.67% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fairview Cap Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 40,369 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. $3.90M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86 million worth of stock. 30,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $2.93M were sold by Sheppard Valarie L. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $1.98 million was made by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. Shares for $870,676 were sold by Coombe Gary A on Thursday, January 31. $2.97 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Taylor David S.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,461 shares to 241,756 shares, valued at $26.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold AEGN shares while 41 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 29.81 million shares or 1.64% less from 30.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Lc holds 924 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc accumulated 22,669 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 12,000 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). 10,557 are held by Hsbc Public Ltd Com. 12,386 were accumulated by Laurion Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Ameriprise Fin Inc reported 263,429 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) for 340,051 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) for 24,629 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 27,690 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Investments Company Limited reported 19,477 shares stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0% or 12,413 shares. Cooper Creek Prns Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 56,619 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited stated it has 1.25 million shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

